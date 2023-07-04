ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a sight many wait all day to see: the moment when fireworks launch from J. Birney Crum Stadium in Allentown.

"I like Fourth of July because of the beautiful fireworks," said 13-year-old Jae Rivera of Allentown.

They stake out for hours in their chairs and on their blankets while dressed in their Fourth of July finest, all to get a view of the free display.

"My favorite firework is the one that goes into the sky and blows," said 7-year-old Xavier Johnson of Allentown.

While they waited for dusk to fall, some kids managed to keep their cool, courtesy of Allentown Fire Department.

"It's warm, and it's not like we don't have the urge to run under there ourselves a bit," said Jim Wescoe, a fireman. "It's fun to watch the kids get enjoyment out of it."

The department brought in the big guns, which proved to be a big and wet hit, for the day.

"It's extremely hot, where you become extremely sweaty, in my opinion," added Rivera.

Other people resorted to the sugary kind of chill, which is the ice cream man's favorite thing about the fourth.

"Selling ice cream, making a lot of money, and watching the firework. I am here every year," said Mohamed Abodsesh, a worker at Hany Honey.

Free games kept people busy, and the food trucks on site kept bellies full.

"I do not mind fireworks, but when you've seen one set of fireworks you've seen them all," joked Christopher Yarnell, a veteran. "I like burgers and hot dogs -- all beef, though!"

Outside of the food and fun, some say the day is a chance for people to come together.

"I am a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, so for me, it's a chance to come together with family and friends, just have a day of remembrance, freedom," added Yarnell.