BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A fourth person is charged in the shooting death of a Whitehall High School student.
Danielle Lyons is charged with robbery, homicide, conspiracy and simple assault, according to court paperwork. Lyons was arraigned and is being held without bail.
Three other people have already been charged in the death of Aiden Toussaint, 17, during a drug deal in Bethlehem's Saucon Park.
Gabriel Ramos, 18, and two 16-year-olds, Isaac Bringuez and Christopher Nieves, have been charged with homicide, robbery and related offenses.