ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are investigating a report of a burglary at an area business.
It happened around 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Tilghman Street.
As officers began to arrive on scene, two adult male suspects fled the location with items from the business.
Officers say they were able to apprehend both suspects a short time later and recovered the stolen items.
The stolen items were valued around $5,000 in total.
Manuel Rivera, 25 and Manuel Rivera-Agosto, 48, both of Allentown are charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition.