A 5.2-acre tract in Lower Nazareth Township that is near two proposed warehouses has been sold for $2.2 million, more than double the price it went for less than four years ago.

The price of 4242 Lonat Drive works out to $421,000 per acre. The entire property was sold in November 2019 for $835,000.

The land is behind the Valley View Diner and neighboring properties, just off Route 191. The odd-shaped property touches Route 191 at one point.

Two warehouses totaling more than 500,000 square feet have been proposed for land nearby.

One is at 4215 Lonat Drive, near the Kitchen Magic business, and the other is at 523 Nazareth Pike (an alternate name for Route 191), a few hundred yards south of the Lonat Drive intersection. Lonat is a short street on the east side of Route 191.

Several trucks were parked on the 4242 Lonat Drive property on Tuesday.

At a Lehigh Valley Planning Commission meeting last week, LVPC Vice Chairman Chris Amato said those two warehouses threaten a traffic "cataclysm." Both are proposed by Northampton Farms, an affiliate of Jaindl Land Co.

The two warehouses and the property just purchased are north of the intersection of Route 191 and Route 946 (Daniels Road). Rush-hour traffic already backs up on Route 191 there and to the south at the intersections of Newburg Road, Hecktown Road and into Bethlehem Township, where trucks use Brodhead Road to reach warehouses and industrial buildings.

Hecktown and Butztown roads in Lower Nazareth could also have to bear more traffic, according to the LVPC review of the two warehouses.

Virsa Holdings, a limited liability corporation, bought the property March 23 from NB Export Import, according to Northampton County property records. The seller paid $835,000 for the land in 2019.