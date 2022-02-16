BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- State police in Bethlehem have released the results of a Troop wide traffic enforcement detail.
The detail was conducted on Tuesday in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks Counties, PSP said in a release.
Police said 329 traffic citations were issued during the event.
PSP also gave out 146 warnings, conducted one DUI arrest and had four drug related arrests.
Police said the goal of the operation was to conduct, "aggressive, visible enforcement resulting in increased highway safety."
They said motorists are reminded of the mandates of Title 75 Section 3733, which states that fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer commits an offense, graded up to a felony of the third degree. This carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prision and a $15,000 fine.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit psp.pa.gov.