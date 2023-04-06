ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown say they found methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash after serving a search warrant Thursday.

Detectives with the Vice & Intelligence Unit with the Allentown Police Department served a search warrant in the 3700 block of Chew Street.

"A significant quantity" of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, and cash was found, according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department.

Police have charged 5 people: Lesly Bastien, 65; Korey Holloway, 42; Carolyn Jean Kutz, 52; and Dyonna Quezada, 25, are charged with possession with intent to distribute, simple possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tayjial Brown, 23, is charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.