EASTON, Pa. - On a day when many people were barbequing and honoring our fallen soldiers, firefighters in Easton were rushing to a wind-fueled fire on Ferry Street.

"It was advancing faster than we could get water on the fire," said Easton Fire Chief Henry Hennings.

Firefighters first got the call shortly after 3 p.m. for the fire at South Ninth and Ferry streets, and when they arrived, three homes were already engulfed in flames.

The fire chief says firefighters' efforts were hindered by the wind, as well as a lack of fire suppressant in the homes.

"There were no fire stops in the walls going down, so that's the biggest part of the damage," Hennings said.

Fifteen homes were impacted, with six of them completely destroyed, officials say.

Five firefighters were treated for minor injuries. Everyone in the homes got out safely.

Crews spent Monday night and early Tuesday morning putting out hot spots and monitoring the scene, and investigators will be out Tuesday to look into what sparked the flames, Hennings said.

Monday afternoon's fire spread so quickly that neighbors in the West Ward say they only had time to get themselves to safety.

"I came out and I saw just one burning up, and I saw the way the wind was blowing it down so I figured it'd get to mine, so I went back and got my car keys and my phone, that's it, that's all I got left," said resident Kevin Maxwell, a 22-year military veteran who watched his home go up in flames.

He lost his military keepsakes, but one thing did survive -- his father's flag in the frame, thanks to a neighbor who saved it.

Another neighbor described the chaotic scene.

"Within seconds, like literally the house, the flames were just in my room," said Jemima Arcos. "... By the time we got outside, the window started popping."

Arcos' father is in a wheelchair and suffers from diabetes. She says by the time the flames reached her home, they had to run out, leaving behind all of his necessities.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents, and says a shelter is set up at Easton Area High School for those who need it.