ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Without debate or comment from the public, the Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Wednesday night adopted the 2023-2027 Lehigh County Capital Plan.
The plan calls for total spending of $142,894,824 over the five-year period, with $69,985,748 allocated for 2023. Among the projects included in the plan are improvements to various parks and recreation facilities, an upgraded 911 digital radio network and renovations to the Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation facility.
Earlier, following a public hearing, the commissioners approved an amendment to the plan to include the purchase of mail ballot sorting equipment at a cost of $190,897. Commission Chair Geoff Brace said the equipment will help the election office meet its obligation to provide fair and honest elections.
Commenting on the adoption of the capital plan, Brace said, "I don't want to leave the impression that there are tax increases in the plan. How we pay for the items in the plan is to be determined."
No spending is authorized through the adoption of the plan. As stated in the county's explanation of it, the plan serves as a reference document.
"All projects are candidates for further consideration," the county says of the plan. "Being in the plan is a necessary precursor but does not ensure that a project will be provided for in the annual budget, included in a debt issuance, or executed."
Temporary wage increases
In other business, the commissioners approved a temporary wage increase of $200 to be granted for 40 hours worked in a week, applicable to all 911 communications center operators, supervisors and trainers. The increase will commence with the Aug. 10 pay period, continuing and including the payroll ending Dec. 31, 2022.
In addition, a temporary wage increase of $3 per hour was approved for staff within Cedarbrook giving direct care or services to an active COVID-19-positive resident. Also approved was a $5-$10 per hour flat rate incentive bonus for extra registered nurse, licensed practical nurse, or certified nursing assistant shifts picked up through Dec. 31, 2022.
Pennsylvania Miss Amazing
The commissioners issued a proclamation honoring Rose Varano as Pennsylvania Miss Amazing 2022. The Miss Amazing organization is a national self-esteem movement for girls and women with disabilities through the empowerment of personal development, nurturing of friendship and community, shifting of perceptions and the drive toward systemic change.
Varano, who graduated this past June from Emmaus High School through Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit #21, will compete in the 2022 National Miss Amazing Summit next week in Nashville, Tennessee.
Appointments
Randolph P. Mohr was appointed to the Lehigh County Housing Authority with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2026, while Amanda Robbins was appointed to the Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities Board. Her term expires July 31, 2025.