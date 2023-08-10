ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Meet Sage O'Ava Tatem. She's only five years old and she's one of the youngest business owners in the Lehigh Valley.

"You get a free one when you buy this," says Sage.

It all started a year ago, when Sage wanted to make a bracelet for her dad.

"When she made that bracelet for me, I gave her $6. Let her see you created value, you created something, this is exchange for that value," said Tremayne Tatem, Sage's Dad.

And it took off from there: Hundreds of bracelets, with colors and charms, designed to make people's days with uplifting sayings.

"I just started mentioning positive affirmations and then she started saying them," said Gracie Tatem, Sage's Mom.

"Even when I'm at work and I think, man, things aren't going the way I want them to, I think you got this, you got this," said Tremayne.

The bracelets, along with a flyer, can be found hanging in five different stores across the Lehigh Valley. Sage and her family even feature them at pop-up shops for people to buy.

"Its more of encouraging people but at the same time supporting the local businesses at the same time," said Gracie.

"It's a community thing."

And when you see the Tatems, you can be sure they'll be wearing their custom bracelets, too!