BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After a months long delay, Pennsylvania restaurants were able to increase their indoor dining capacity to 50% on Monday.

Governor Wolf had reduced the capacity limit to 25%, citing a spike of coronavirus cases over the summer.

"With the weather getting cold, it's definitely going to help," said Michael Wilcox, general manager of Brew Works in Bethlehem.

Wilcox said he can seat 250 people inside at 50% capacity. The catch? Only about 25% of customers want to eat in right now.

"We have people that will come out, they'll sit on the patio and just refuse to come inside. Once it gets colder out, that's going to be the problem, getting those people inside," Wilcox said.

Under the new rules, alcohol sales must end by 11 p.m. Wilcox said that means Brew Works will lose most of its late-night bar business.

"When you don't have a bar, it's not as big of a deal," said Neville Gardner of Red Stag Pub who temporarily eliminated his bar seating to help maintain distance between customers.

He said he'll likely to continue to sit less than 50% capacity so people continue to feel safe.

"I'd rather feel the pain for a little longer and get it over with if that's what it takes," Gardner said.

