BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night.
Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave.
The site will provide 108 parking spaces and multiple bicycle racks. The developer will plant 23 maple trees. They will also reconstruct the proposed sidewalk on Easton Avenue and build a bus shelter.
The 2.7-acre lot is across from a retail center anchored by a Giant supermarket.
The property was approved for office and retail use in 2008, but the developers sought relief because the property is not well situated for single-family dwellings or any of the other non-residential or other allowed uses.
The zoning hearing board approved a series of variances required for the current project in February of 2022.
At that time, Villani said the units would be affordable, with rents possibly around $1,700 per month.