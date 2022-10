LYNN TWP., Pa. - A 58-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 309 in Lehigh County.

Three vehicles, including an ambulance, were involved in the wreck midday Thursday in Lynn Township, state police said.

State police said the fatality was not in the ambulance.

The coroner ruled the death an accident.

Authorities have not yet notified the man's next of kin.

Route 309 was closed for hours while crews cleared the scene, but has since reopened.