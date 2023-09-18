SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - The coroner was called to the scene of a house fire in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Monday night.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. at the home in the 3100 block of Essex Road. That's near the Salisbury Middle School.

The Lehigh County Coroner identified the victim as Richard Omick, 59.

Omick was pronounced dead just before 9:10 p.m. Monday.

The fire went to a second alarm.

No word yet on whether anyone else was hurt or how the fire started.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine the manner of death.