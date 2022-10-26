UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say people could be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward for information about a 24-year-old cold case.

Authorities are still investigating the 1998 killing of William Michael Sharkey, whose body was discovered in the trunk of his own vehicle alongside the roadway of National Park Drive, south of Delaware Water Gap, in Upper Mount Bethel Township. That is near the Monroe County line and approximately 16 miles from Sharkey's residence, state police said.

State police said the vehicle had been intentionally set on fire. Sharkey's body was severely burned and had been shot to death.

The 49-year-old victim was a former professional boxer from Howard Beach in Queens, New York, who had taken up residence in the Poconos after his career ended. Sharkey lived in Pocono Township with his wife and son at the time of his death.

Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.