ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Red Cross is assisting 11 people in Allentown who were displaced by a three-alarm fire. It spread through row homes in the 1500 block of Liberty Street.

More than 50 first responders were called to the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Friday.

"I woke up to a smell and also the firemen knocking on our door to evacuate us," said Caitlyn Perez of Allentown. "Our neighbor's house was on fire from the top floor."

Firefighters say they were initially called for an entrapment.

When they arrived, "he jumped out of a window, onto a roof and onto the ground," said Allentown Fire Captain John Christopher.

That man was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

"We had one firefighter who responded to mutual aid injured, not fire-related," said Christopher. "Was taken from the scene for observation."

Allentown Fire Department says the fire spread to multiple row homes, displacing six children and five adults.

In the home where the fire is believed to have started, there was significant damage to the back of the first and second floor, and smoke and water damage throughout. Firefighters say two other homes were damaged by the fire, and they had to open walls in a third as they were responding.

"There was a lot of overhaul. There was a lot of taking siding off underneath, so that was very intensive," said Christopher.

"It's been crazy," said Perez. "People getting their pets out. Everyone on this block has pets."

Fire officials say some downed power lines made it a bit difficult to access the fire, and the blaring sun didn't help.

"The heat, it wears on you," said Christopher. "You go through individuals rather quickly."

"It's scary," said Perez.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire. The fire marshal is investigating.