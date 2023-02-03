ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 24th Street in Allentown caught fire.

Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home and spread to a second house because of high winds.

"High winds didn't help us tonight. It was a wind-driven fire that extended to the interior and home next to it," Christopher said.

The houses "will be inhabitable for some time," Christopher said.

Christopher said the investigation is ongoing. An additional fire marshal will assist with the investigation.