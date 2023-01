NAZARETH, Pa. - Fire caused extensive damage to a duplex in Nazareth, Northampton County.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Green Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It appears the fire started in the kitchen of one home and spread into the other home.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross was called to assist the people who live there. Four adults and two children are displaced.

The affected homes are currently uninhabitable.