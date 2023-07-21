ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people are behind bars following a 6-month drug investigation in Allentown.

On Friday, District Attorney Jim Martin announced the arrests of Victor Castillo-Guerrero and Victoria Maria Aromi, both of West Walnut Street in Allentown.

Castillo-Guerrero, 33 and Aromi, 27 were each charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy, both felonies; and simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

A release from the DA's Office writes that Castillo-Guerrero is also charged as a Fugitive from Justice for homicide and gun charges in Puerto Rico.

Items recovered from the West Walnut Street home include 300 grams of purple fentanyl; a Glock .40-caliber handgun; a kilogram drug press and $2,560 in cash, the DA's Office reports.

Castillo-Guerrero is in Lehigh County Jail under $250,000 bail and Aromi’s bail is $20,000 unsecured.