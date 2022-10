BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Several people were injured in a multi-car crash on Route 22 in the Lehigh Valley early Monday.

Six vehicles were involved in the crash just after 5:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes, on the bridge before Route 191, authorities said.

Multiple people were hurt, state police said.

Route 22 east was closed at Route 512, and heavy delays were reported.

That stretch of highway was already down to one lane due to construction, emergency dispatchers said.