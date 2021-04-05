...Continued Elevated Risk for Wildfire Spread on Tuesday...
The elevated risk for the rapid spread of wildfires will continue
on Tuesday. Minimum relative humidity values across eastern
Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be very dry, between 15 and 25
percent. Winds will be a bit lighter than on Monday, but
northwesterly wind gusts to around 20 mph are still expected.
This combined with the low humidity, warm temperatures, and
increasingly dry fuels will produce conditions favorable for
wildfire spread, especially in the afternoon and early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restriction, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.