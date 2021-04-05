Route 22 crash

Pennsylvania state police have released a few details about a crash that brought traffic on Route 22 westbound in the Lehigh Valley to a standstill earlier Monday afternoon.

State police say a six-vehicle crash happened just before Schoenersville Road.

Two of the vehicles caught fire, and one vehicle crashed into the center median.

One person was taken to the hospital.

No word on what may have caused the crash.

