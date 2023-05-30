EASTON, Pa. - More than a dozen families are in need of shelter after a fire damaged several rowhomes in Easton on Monday.

Fire officials said windy weather made battling the blaze difficult, and an investigation is now underway to figure out the cause of the quick-moving fire in Easton's West Ward.

Tuesday was an emotional morning for many people who came back to assess the damage now that the smoke and flames have cleared. A block of rowhomes went up in flames on Ferry Street.

The blaze left all 15 homes uninhabitable, and about 60 people are displaced, the Red Cross said.

One resident, Tina Queen, said she was sitting on her patio enjoying the weather and a day off for Memorial Day. That all changed around 3 p.m.

"I said, that's not barbecue, that's smoke...and I've seen that house from ground up, go whoosh, just like a ball of flames," Queen said.

Queen says she, her son, his girlfriend and her grandkids immediately ran out of the house and started knocking on neighbors' doors.

She says it appears the fire started in one of the homes closer to South Ninth Street, then quickly made its way down the 900 block of Ferry Street at what she felt was lightning speed, destroying and damaging homes along the way.

Firefighters escorted Queen into her home, telling her to be careful because they don't know what kind of structural damage there is to the property.

She retrieved her medication, her dogs' crate and "that was it."

"It's a nightmare. You know, everything you work hard for is possibly gone," she said.

Another family says they've lived in one of the homes for 60 years. It was one of the six that's a total loss. Firefighters allowed them inside and amidst the rubble, they walked out with photos and drawers of memories, untouched by the fire.

Fire officials say of the 15 homes damaged, at least six are a total loss.

The fire department says the fire spread so quickly because of the wind and because the buildings did not have what are called fire stops in the walls. Fire stops prevent the fire from spreading to home to home, but without them, it spread as quickly as nature would allow it to.

"When they showed up, within probably two minutes they had fire showing out of three dwellings here, and it ran the block," said Chief Henry Hennings, of the Easton Fire Department.

Fire companies worked through the night to get the fire under control, coming from as far away as Allentown to provide support.

"It was advancing faster than we could get water on the fire," Hennings said.

Thankfully everyone made it out safely, but several firefighters suffered injuries in the process.

"We did have five firefighter injuries, all minor. Three were transported to Anderson for evaluation, but I think they're going to be okay," Hennings said.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help families displaced by the fire. They have a shelter set up at Paxinosa Elementary School. According to their spokesperson, only one person and their dog stayed the night.