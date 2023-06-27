A familiar face to many in the Lehigh Valley and beyond is being recognized for his outstanding and longtime service in broadcasting.

69 News anchor Jaciel Córdoba is being honored by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).

He will be one of eight people inducted into the Silver Circle Society at the Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards ceremony in October. The Silver Circle Society recognizes individuals who have outstanding service in broadcasting for a minimum of 25 years, with the majority being spent in the Mid-Atlantic Chapter.

Jaciel co-anchors 69 News at Sunrise, alongside Eve Russo, and anchors 69 News at Noon. He joined 69 News in July 2003.

Congratulations, Jaciel, from the entire 69 News team!