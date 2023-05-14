ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saturday morning at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, people laced up for an important cause.

The 12th annual "Rock and Run" benefits the Salvation Army's foster care and adoption program.

The day also included live music and an awards ceremony.

69 News' own Rob Vaughn served as the emcee of the event.

All proceeds help to connect children in foster care with caring families and provide support services.

Scroll down for comments if available