ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Saturday morning at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, people laced up for an important cause.

The 12th annual "Rock and Run" benefits the Salvation Army's foster care and adoption program.

The day also included live music and an awards ceremony.

69 News' own Rob Vaughn served as the emcee of the event.

I'm not running...but the mayor is! #Allentown mayor Matt Tuerk will be in the 10K here at the Salvation Army Rock N Run for kids at Coca-Cola Park. Great event to help local families with foster care and adoption services! #rocknrun4kids pic.twitter.com/zWtdxTsdRt — Rob Vaughn (@RobVaughnNews) May 13, 2023

All proceeds help to connect children in foster care with caring families and provide support services.