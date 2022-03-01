SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - When danger strikes, most people move out. As war wages on in Ukraine, it's not just soldiers on the front lines.
"Journalists are staying. Everybody's leaving, they're sticking around along with the soldiers to tell the story of what's happening," said 69 News Freelance Photojournalist Chris Post.
Post combines his work in news with his EMS training to now become a media safety advisor. His mission now: prepare journalists on the ground in Ukraine with tips to potentially save a life.
"How to use a tourniquet, how to control bleeding, situational awareness, I'm going to talk about how to wear body armor," Post said.
Post is working in conjunction with the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine to hold a second Zoom session, this time in their native language. Ukrainian American Yuri Savkov and his daughter Sasha, who both now live in South Whitehall, quickly responded to Post's call for a translator.
An emergency room physician assistant herself, Sasha says this is critical. Hours before the session, a Ukrainian TV tower was taken out by a Russian airstrike.
"If Russia is trying to take down the media and take down what they can, what information they can put out they're going to try and control that narrative and that's just a total abomination to the news of Ukraine," Sasha said.
As danger increases, the three say keeping the world informed on the truth is essential.
"It's inhuman completely," Yuri said. "Who's fighting against who I still cannot understand. What's the purpose of that?"