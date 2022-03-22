BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies is finally showing off the big investments it's made in South Bethlehem since the start of the pandemic.
"If you look from a capital standpoint and you include money we've been awarded by the federal government, OraSure is investing about $150 million since the start of 2020," said Interim CFO Scott Gleason.
And that meant transforming its second-floor office space into manufacturing space to meet demand for its rapid COVID antigen tests - the InteliSwab.
"We're trying to expand to meet the needs of the nation," Gleason said.
"As I was telling them inside, I've used the InteliSwab on a number of occasions now myself and it's just a great feeling of pride," said Congresswoman Susan Wild, who was on hand for the tour.
"They are continuing to hire, and they hire people at all levels. I mean people coming out of high school that have any technical bent or interest in the sciences, they don't have to be trained," Wild said.
"They can come here and learn."
The company did report an operating loss last year. Gleason says that was related to upscaling manufacturing for the InteliSwab and says it's on track for record-setting revenue in 2022.
"There's a lot of inefficiencies associated with that. You know as we transition this year, we're hoping to achieve profitable growth," Gleason said.
The company is working in partnership with the government on another expansion in the future.
"That facility, we're currently looking for a site," Gleason said.
I did ask the company if they were planning on putting that upcoming expansion in the Lehigh Valley. The company said it's a possibility but, again, no location has been picked yet.