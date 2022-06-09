ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're finally getting a look inside the soon-to-come 1615 Waterfront Drive, the first building at the Allentown Waterfront, from Jaindl Enterprises.
"Which tonight we're officially announcing is called the Mohrbanc building, tying back to some of our historical ties in Allentown. It's a six-story, 125,000-square-foot-office building," said COO Zac Jaindl.
Jaindl and the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted the Happy Hour and Tour.
"The vertical is always the hard part. Once you get the foundations in you start putting steel up, it really sort of progresses nicely from there," Jaindl said.
Most of the internal work - like electrical - has been completed. The facade is going up now.
"In the world we live in, we usually build the outside in. But in this world, we build the inside out," Jaindl said.
New renderings released Thursday show what's to come: a sleek and modern interior, with plenty of open space.
The views - you can already appreciate.
Jaindl says the third, fourth, and fifth floors are completely leased. We still don't know who's leasing them.
The sixth floor is under negotiation.
"Right now the panels are going on the outside the building and then once it's fully enclosed we'll start putting finishes in. With an opening date of October 2022," Jaindl said.
The building is the first of 12 buildings planned.
Once it is completed, work will begin on 30 East Allen - the first apartment building.