ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Right up the hill from Cedar Beach on Muhlenberg's campus, you'll find the college's newest building: the striking - and sustainable - Fahy Commons for Public Engagement and Innovation.

"Our architects pushed us to do better and we did," said Rick Waligora, Capital Projects Manager for the college.

The building is home to several academic programs, including the Institute of Public Opinion, with classroom space, breakout rooms, and a makers space for art students.

Waligora says the 21,000 square-foot, three-story building was designed with efficiency in mind from the ground up, already achieving LEED platinum certification for environmentally-conscious design.

But they're looking to aim higher, hoping to be one of the first buildings in the world to achieve the living building challenge core certification. Among many requirements, it must use 50% less water, and 70% less electricity than traditional buildings of the same size.

"To do that what we've done is install 183 solar panels on the roof of the building to help us offset that energy consumption and for water we have a 10,000-gallon rainwater cistern," Waligora said.

The building also uses sustainable, long-lasting materials inside and out, including glass designed by a faculty member that prevents birds from flying into it.

Waligora says it has been a hit with students, with an outdoor terrace and three patios, surrounded by native plants.

"It's packed during the academic semester that we've been open, which was the spring semester. All the flex spaces at the end of the hallways were filled all the time," Waligora said.