CATASAUQUA, Pa. - On a dreary September morning there's perhaps no brighter place, with its Tiffany-stained class ceiling, than inside Catasauqua's Dery Mansion.

Built during America's Gilded Age by silk king George Dery, the 24,000 square-foot, 56-room, Colorado limestone mansion was bought for about half a million dollars, by French restaurateur, NYC -based Herve Rousseau in 2017, after spotting it on the website Old House Dreams.

We first stepped inside when it was for sale, and a bit of a fixer upper, in 2015.

"The realtor said, well, you'll probably need a million dollars to bring it back to life on the inside. Was he accurate with that sound?" I asked Rousseau.

"Yes. Yeah, even a little bit more," he laughed.

Reminding him of his Parisian roots, Rousseau renovated and restored the grandeur. It's now a wedding venue, highlighted by a double-floor ballroom, giant portico, and an Airbnb, which includes Dery and his wife's bedroom suite.

While Dery may have been the sultan of silk, Rousseau is weaving his own restaurant skills into the mansion. He's turning the basement into a French wine bar and restaurant. A silk museum is being planned too, with hopes to be ready in 2024.

"It's a magic place. I think that's the best way to define it. It is a place bigger than life. And that's why I got it," he said.

It's an American-built home with a now je nes sais quoi appeal.