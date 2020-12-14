ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After more than a year of construction, and a pandemic slowdown, the Center Square Lofts on 7th Street in downtown Allentown are complete.
"It sort of completes the Center Square Lofts family of buildings. So we have Center Square Lofts West and Center Square Lofts East," said Meagan Walsh, a leasing professional with City Center.
It is City Center's most amenity-packed project to date.
It has "big, beautiful apartments, courtyard, rooftops, gyms, lounges, co-working spaces, dog washes, and a dog park," Walsh said.
It also has a saltwater pool, a first for the developers.
Walsh says the company decided to pack in the amenities and add more co-working space now that most people are home, constantly.
"Once the pandemic is over, their employees are still gonna be working at home. It's just what works best for a lot of these companies. So, for us, we know we're gonna have more people home during the day versus just home at night," Walsh said.
City Center says nearly 70% of the more than 250 units have already been leased.
"Studios in this building were starting right around $1,200, we have one-bedrooms starting around $1,400. Two-bedroom starting around $1,700," Walsh said.
The remaining 30% will hit the market in the next few weeks.
"This is definitely, I think, our centerpiece," Walsh said.