It's hard to understand just how massive the River Pointe Logistics property is until you walk around.

The long-proposed and long-controversial project from developer Lou Pektor is made up of three parcels of land, including the former GenOn power plant, totaling more than 800 acres.

Despite the name, Pektor says he doesn't have a whole lot of logistics in mind.

"This is not meant to be a logistics hub," Pektor said. "Locationally it could be, but it has high-power capacity, it has water being provided by our municipal system that we're putting in up here, it has a high-pressure gas line coming through the property, and it has rail which is a Norfolk and Southern line running right through this property."

While there's concerns the 12 proposed buildings will be more logistics and packaging, Pektor says he's focused on manufacturing and innovation, including vertical farming, data centers, chip manufacturers, and even plastic recycling.

He hopes his vision quells concerns from residents over traffic and the environment.

A Master Plan Transportation Impact Study from 2022 estimated more than 15,000 passenger car trips and 3,000 truck trips each day. Pektor argues it will be much less.

"If you get a data center, you have no truck traffic," Pektor said. "If you have a chip maker, you maybe have six trucks a week."

"We are working with PennDOT, we're working with DEP, the Governor himself has his action team people that are watching what we're doing here," said Lisa Pektor. "We are under a microscope."

The plan includes preserving 58 acres of wetlands which will include a new walking trail. The land will be given back to the township.

Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure has been a vocal critic of the project. He recently vetoed a 5-year LERTA tax break extension. County Council overrode that veto decision.

"If he's going to do manufacturing there, he has my support," McClure said. "If he does warehouses, he doesn't have my support."

The Pektor's say while there will be emergency exits around the property, trucks will be allowed to enter and exit off River Road, which will be widened. A traffic light will also be added to the intersection.

Pending township approval, construction on phase one could begin early next year.