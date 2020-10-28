BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - "I believe he's a man of strength, character, principle. I believe God has him in place in such a time as this," said Brooke Mitman.
For the 52-year-old single mother of four family, faith, freedom, and free enterprise are her bedrocks of America. The Bethlehem Township entrepreneur feels Donald Trump is the best person to defend all four.
"President Trump is a man who has fought most ardently for religious liberty. He has created envoys around the world for religious liberty, to protect religious liberty at home and abroad," she said.
"The reason I like Donald Trump is because he is just a normal guy. He didn't grow up in politics," said Wim De Wit.
The 57-year old Allentown man said he never really paid attention to politics until Donald Trump entered the 2016 race.
The beer distributor store manager says he voted for Obama in 2012 but now feels Democrats are the ones taking advantage of the country.
"I feel he is exposing that. I feel he is and the main reason the Democratic Party is afraid. Listen, if you are going to keep throwing us under the bus here, if you keep talking like that, that is what they are afraid of I feel," he said.
De Wit says he gets his information from the news and social media. Mitman gets information from source documents as well as from what the president has actually said, written, or signed.
Both admit they don't always like what Trump says or how he says it.
"I don't think it's something we can overlook. But again, I vote on principle and this conversation assumes no one is perfect," she said.
De Wit feels Trump has been treated unfairly by Democrats and the media from day 1.
"He has hearings, people trying to impeach him. If they let him alone for four years so he can do his job, I think we'd be better off," he said.
When it comes to impeachment De Wit doesn't totally believe the reasons given for it but defends Trump's foreign relations as a businessman's approach.
"It comes down to you rub my back, I'll rub your back for the best interest of the country," he said.
For Mitman issues of the economy, abortion, immigration, and the handling of the nation's protests and riots, play a big role in her support of Trump.
She doesn't feel Biden and Democrats are up to the job.
"I'm very concerned about the decision-making capacity and swiftness. What I perceive, and what I think a lot of Americans perceive to be a lack of respect for life. The abortion issue is a big one," she said.
As for COVID they both feel the president has done as good a job as he can.
"I think he sticks with American principles and sticks to his guns," she added.
"Thing is United States can only move forward if we support whoever is president," DeWit said.