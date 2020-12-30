2020 began as all New Years do, on an optimistic note-it quickly took a turn.
But if there's one thing that's carried humans through the worst of times, it's each other.
Like a teenage girl who made hundreds of masks for front-line workers. Arica Weider says she's made over 350 masks.
Tyler Siesler, an artist, used his talents to show support for them.
"I grabbed a couple of random pieces of wood from my shed here and I started kind of piecing them together," Siesler said.
Good deeds, maybe the best deeds, happen during the worst of times.
It happened for Nyles Harris, a Northampton Community college student delivering pizzas who got a generous tip from a total stranger.
"I didn't really believe it until I got back to my car," Harris said.
It also happened for Vince Doak of Bucks County, a 67-year-old dishwasher who had his only way around town, his bike, stolen. Warrington Township Police replaced his bike.
"They said, this is the bike here, buddy. And we got you a lock and I was surprised," Doak said.
"It was the least we could do for the guy," officers said at the time.
It was the least we could do. A phrase said quietly and humbly in the background all 2020. If you listened close enough, or blocked out all the noise, you probably heard it.
So while Times Square won't be as rocking as years past, the hope that 2021 brings more goodness than sadness will still be heard loud and clear.