EASTON, Pa. – "Make a difference in the lives around you, as you may not ever get another chance," WFMZ's meteorologist Kathy Craine told attendees at an awards ceremony at Northampton County Club on Wednesday afternoon.
For over 50 years, Craine has graced your TVs, newscast after newscast.
Always poised with elegance and grace, it was no surprise when she was nominated for the Small Business Council of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award.
"Remember folks: communicate, validate, appreciate," Craine said. "Count your many blessings, and boy, our Lord makes a difference."
"When they nominated me originally, I said no," Craine said. "There's so many people out there that have done so much."
The people of the Lehigh Valley, though, made their pick. Craine would be the 2023 recipient at the chamber's Excellence in Business Awards ceremony, validating years' worth of people singing Craine's praises.
More than five decades of hard work, determination and laughs all led to a special night of recognition.
"I'm just very humbled and touched that I did receive the honor," Craine said. "A lifetime achievement award is so amazing."
She says she owes it to her late husband, her colleagues, and above all else, her faith.
"Thank you again for this award from the bottom of my heart, and God bless all of you," Craine said.