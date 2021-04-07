69 News photojournalist Chris Post has received an award from the National Press Photographers Association for his efforts to help journalists stay safe in 2020.
Post received the Joseph Costa Award, which is named after NPPA’s founder and given for outstanding initiative, leadership, and service in advancing the goals of NPPA in Costa’s tradition, according to the organization's website.
Post is recognized for outstanding dedication to advancing safety and security interests in 2020, the organization said. Post shared information and techniques — on social media, in webinars, and via consulting — to keep his colleagues safer from harm, according to the organization.
The organization said 2020 was a particularly challenging year with a pandemic, protests, and targeted violence against journalists.
Post, who leads NPPA’s Safety and Security Committee, has extensive prior experience in public safety. He has been emergency medical services certified since 1995, is a disaster communications specialist with FEMA’s Urban Search and Rescue’s Pennsylvania 1 task force, and is a Hostile Environment and First Aid Training trainer.
“I’m glad that I’m able to contribute back,” says Post. “I survived in public safety because I had the best training. If I can help visual journalists have longer careers and survive, it’s all worth it.”