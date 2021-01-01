It seems like ages ago. In February President Trump was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial.
The next month COVID-19 struck locally, later prompting shutdown and stay-at-home orders.
In May George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis Police custody sparked riots and protests nationwide, including peaceful demonstrations in the Valley. The decision not to charge Louisville, Kentucky officers in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor also led to demonstrations in the streets.
The Black Lives Matter movement was front and center and there were conversations about defunding and reforming police departments. There were also rallies to Back the Blue.
In September, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Amy Coney Barrett filled her seat.
In October, President Trump was hospitalized with coronavirus. Senator Pat Toomey announced he would not run in 2022, ending his political career.
The following month was the general election, with a record number of mail-in ballots cast. Counting went on for days and results were delayed. Eyes were on battleground state Pennsylvania.
The count also triggered supporters of Trump and Biden to take to the streets in Philadelphia.
Trump and his team alleged widespread voter fraud. Trump's camp filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and elsewhere to have results overturned.
In December the Electoral College confirmed Joe Biden as the winner.
2020 was a year of pandemic, protest, and politics.