WFMZ lost a member of its family last week. Scott Babashak, a former 69 News reporter, died unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 54.
He spent many years in TV news and met the love of his life, Liz Keptner, right here at WFMZ.
They told a lot of stories, but, more importantly, they created a storybook life together, one that revolved around their beautiful daughter, Sophie.
Scott was an active member of the community as a financial advisor. He was the Southern Lehigh Chamber chair for several years, a beloved youth soccer coach and an avid golfer.
69 News anchor Eve Russo and meteorologist Matt Broderick take a look back at his life and his time here at WFMZ, in the video window above.