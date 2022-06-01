WFMZ lost a member of its family last week. Scott Babashak, a former 69 News reporter, died unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 54.

He spent many years in TV news and met the love of his life, Liz Keptner, right here at WFMZ.

They told a lot of stories, but, more importantly, they created a storybook life together, one that revolved around their beautiful daughter, Sophie.

Scott was an active member of the community as a financial advisor. He was the Southern Lehigh Chamber chair for several years, a beloved youth soccer coach and an avid golfer.

69 News anchor Eve Russo and meteorologist Matt Broderick take a look back at his life and his time here at WFMZ, in the video window above.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.