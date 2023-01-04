Each year, more than 350,000 cardiac arrests in the U.S. happen outside of hospitals.

According to the American Heart Association, about 90 percent of those people die.

Knowing CPR can save a life.

The 1977 Bee Gees song "Staying Alive" may seem a bit insensitive, when talking about saving a life, but Cetronia Ambulance Operations Supervisor Miguel Rivera says the song's 100 beats-per -minute rhythm is the perfect timing for chest compression during CPR.

Rivera showed me the proper technique to restart a heart and retain crucial brain blood flow for a person in need: 30 straight deep chest compressions, then take two breaths and repeat. 100 per minute is the goal.

"If you don't press hard enough, what is the outcome?" I asked Rivera.

"You're not allowing for enough circulation to reach the brain," he said.

If you hear a crack, Rivera says push through, as you're probably not breaking a rib. Although it does happen, it's akin to cracking your knuckles, as air is trapped in the chest cartilage.

"First, try to grab their attention. You can tap on them, say 'are you okay?'" he said while slapping a dummy on the chest.

If someone is unresponsive without a pulse, Rivera says call 911, then line up beside the person.

"Locate the center nipple line, just above the bottom of their breast bone," Rivera demonstrated.

Place the heel of your hand on top, clasp with your other, and press fast.

"It can be a little taxing on you, but you're positioning over the victim really does help you," he said while we were kneeling over the dummy.

If there's access to an AED, short for automated external defibrillator, Rivera says to use it, as it can analyze a heart rhythm.

Instructions tell you exactly what to do. Cetronia is hosting a public CPR class at its facility on Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.