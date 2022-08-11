BETHLEHEM, Pa. - All week long we've been talking to Musikfest vendors located in some of the hot spots like at the T-Mobile Plaza Tropical area and off Main Street. They're pretty hard to miss.

But what about the vendors that aren't as easy to spot?

"I'm hoping that everyone realizes to come back this far," said Kim Pulley, with Fab Faced Fashions.

"Those who are new may miss us," said Alani Jimenez, with Alani J Caricature.

Over the river and through the woods, and you'll land at the Martin Guitar Handwork Platz.

It's a quiet, shaded area that might not get as many visitors as some of the others, but their products are just as unique.

"We're all small businesses. We're people who would love to get our product out there," said Jennifer Woods, with High Strung Studios.

"We'd love for people to come out and visit us."

A lot of the vendors that are tucked in the back are artists, with stands featuring everything from handmade jewelry to custom drawings.

They say that although it's not the main hub of vendors they've gotten a mix of foot traffic on and off throughout the week.

"We get a rush in here, then it gets a little quiet and steady," Pulley said.

And even the back corner of the event can come with some perks.

"The corner gets me an opportunity to set up unique displays," Pulley said.

So although it might not be the main area of Musikfest, some of the vendors say they prefer being where they're at, as long as they're with great people.

"I'll definitely be back, and hopefully I'm in the same spot with the same amazing people," Pulley said.