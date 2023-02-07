WASHINGTON - With Tuesday night's State of the Union address, members of Congress typically invite someone from their district.

Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild invited Nick Gruber and his wife Natalie to honor the sacrifice of their family and raise awareness of the needs of firefighters.

The invitation comes exactly two months since Nick's 59-year-old father Marvin and fellow New Tripoli volunteer firefighter 36-year-old Zachary Paris died fighting a fire in Schuylkill County.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday the Lehigh County couple met with Wild inside her Washington DC office.

"Are you surprised by the invitation?" I asked.

"I was. It's not something you get to do every day, not something you typically get invited to, little bit of a shock," he said.

Nick is the deputy fire chief of the New Tripoli Volunteer Fire Department.

"It's an honor to be down here to represent these guys, who gave their lives that day," he said.

Nick's DC visit isn't strictly to honor his father but to push for more protections for his fellow firefighters.

"Funding is a big one. Not only do we come out at 2 a.m. for emergencies and do that. People are shocked, we do have pay for the funds for equipment and safety gear," Gruber said.

Pennsylvania volunteer firefighters make up 98.6% of all state fighters, the third highest in the country.

Crews are in a crisis. Numbers have dropped from 360,000 in the 1970's to 37,000 today.

To help with recruitment the state Senate just passed a bill empowering schools to create training programs for high school students.

Wild is reintroducing a federal bill to correctly count EMS personnel and says more can be done on a federal level to help volunteer companies.

"It's important people recognize what incredible public servants they are," Wild added.

And as the country awaits the president's message, Gruber has one, too.

"To the people we do serve and protect, we are here for you," he said.

He says he hopes his department's tragedy can lead to a bigger impact across the state for fire companies like his own.