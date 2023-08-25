ALLENTOWN, Pa. - With the start of the new football season, comes another season of our coverage of high school football.

The games can capture the attention of entire communities, and for three decades WFMZ-TV has been proud to bring you highlights and scores on Friday nights, on "The Big Ticket."

For 30 years 69 Sports has been giving you football highlights across our region. The show 'The Big Ticket' marks a kick-off to those Friday night lights.

Dan Mascartolo, 69 Sports Director described the show by saying "this is always a very momentous time of the year for all of us, the entire department."

Mascartolo continued saying "most of the crew is out shooting games, in the back editing, looking out for top plays and top players of the week."

The show, over the course of three decades, once started as a 15-minute segment.

WFMZ's Jim Vaughn described the proud feeling.

"When you look back and see how its grown and the reception the show has had, its just grown and grown and its just awesome," he said.

The Big Ticket show gets ready to hit airwaves for their 30th year on Friday night.

The team behind it all geared up and ready to cover those local high school football games for another season.