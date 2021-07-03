This weekend, viewers will see a new face on the 69 News: Weekend Report. Dayne Marae joins the 69 News team as its new weekend anchor.
Dayne grew up just an hour away in northern New Jersey. She still has family there and in eastern Pennsylvania.
Dayne is no stranger to Pennsylvania news. She anchored the evening newscast for FOX 56 in Wilkes Barre. Most recently, she worked in South Bend, Indiana where she anchored the evening newscast and produced special reports. She got her start in the broadcast journalism in Abilene, Texas. Her degree in Mass Communications is from Towson University in Maryland.
In addition to anchoring the weekend evening newscasts, Dayne will serve as a reporter several days during the week.