BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A weekend of honoring veterans is underway in the Lehigh Valley.

The 6th annual Vet Fest is taking place at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.

It starts with a 50-mile ride and people then enjoy food, live music, raffles, games and more.

The event is hosted by the Nam Knights of America Lehigh Valley Chapter.

Members are veterans, law enforcement officers, and patriots who come together to assist members in need.

It costs $25 per rider and $15 for passengers.

Saturday's event wrapped up, but they're at it again Sunday at 11 a.m.