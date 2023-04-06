ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Seven people are facing charges in a drug trafficking investigation in Lehigh County.

The arrests come after a six-month investigation by the Pennsylvania attorney general's office, the AG said Thursday.

Charged are:

Ismael Morales, 30, of Allentown

Jessica Morales, 32, of Allentown

Mario Morales, 26, of Allentown

Salvatore Rispoli, 27, of Allentown

Felix Torres, 31, of Allentown

Paul Blackwood, 26, of Philadelphia

Achim Smith, 25, of Philadelphia

They're accused of trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Authorities say Jessica and Ismael Morales, who are siblings, their cousin Mario, Rispoli and Torres were involved in selling drugs out of two Allentown homes, one on Gordon Street and one on Hall Street, according to court paperwork. Two kids also lived in one of the homes.

During the investigation, Torres met up with Blackwood and Smith, who were "runners" for an alleged drug dealer in California, the paperwork says.

Investigators say they seized more than $700,000 worth of crystal meth, $100,000 worth of cocaine, $22,000 worth of marijuana and $19,000 worth of fentanyl. Agents also found $65,000 in cash and three guns.

Each suspect is facing charges of corrupt organizations, possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy, dealing in unlawful proceeds and related offenses, the AG's office said.