Seven Democratic candidates are running in the Democratic primary race to fill four seats on the nine-member Lehigh County Board of Commissioners.

Since there are enough Republican candidates for the four ballot spots, there is no contested Republican primary. The winners of the Democratic primary will face the four Republicans in the general election.

Incumbent Democrat Dan Hartzell is running for reelection. Also running in the Democratic race are Sheila Alvarado, Michael Blichar Jr., Jon Irons, Victor VJ Martinez, April Riddick, and Joe Setton.

Results in the race will begin to be posted Tuesday night. Polls closed at 8 p.m.

The Lehigh County Commissioners meet at the Lehigh County Government Center on South Seventh Street in Allentown.