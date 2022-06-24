New Allentown firefighters

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Fire Department is welcoming seven new firefighters to its ranks.

They were among the graduates of the Allentown Fire Academy who were honored during a ceremony Friday at the Mack South Fire Station, according to a news release from the city.

New Allentown firefighters Brandon Richetta, James Mcguire, Joseph Hottenstein, Leonard Waller, Leroy Bachert III, Pedro Santana, and William Schafer were presented with their badges, and each received graduation certificates.

The addition of the seven new firefighters brings the total strength of the department to 129 firefighters, the city said. The department answered nearly 13,000 calls in 2021.

The firefighters received classroom instruction, intense physical training and participated in hands-on drills. They obtained national certifications as firefighters, and drivers and operators of pumper and aerial vehicles. Other certifications include emergency medical technician, basic vehicle, water and elevator rescues, and hazardous materials operations.

The new Allentown firefighters begin a two-week orientation working with each platoon and each station starting Monday, June 27.

The academy class also includes seven graduates who are joining the Easton City Fire Department.

