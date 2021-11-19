One local seven-year-old is giving back to the people she's called family for the past three years.
On April 18, 2019, Aurora Davis got some devastating news.
"I was diagnosed with leukemia," Aurora said.
The life of the Davis family was turned upside down.
"Why is this happening? Why my daughter? Why my kid?" said Jessica Davis, Aurora's mom.
But after years of treatment, the family got the moment they've been waiting for.
"I don't like cancer and I just wanted to defeat it," Aurora said.
And that's exactly what Aurora did. And now, she's paying it forward with the help of Resilience Gives, an apparel company that sells "grippy socks" co-designed by cancer patients.
"The children all design socks, they're all patients of all cancers and diseases across the U.S. They co-design the socks, and the socks go for sale on their website. When someone goes to purchase a pair of socks they match it and donate a pair of socks to the children's hospital."
On Friday, Aurora, alongside her mom and dad, donated a box of Resilience socks to Reilly Children's Hospital with the hope to make these tough times a little lighter for those battling cancer.