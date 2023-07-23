UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa - More than 700 PPL customers suddenly lost power early Sunday morning in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

The outage was reported just before 6 a.m. in an area along Ruppsville Road, which is located east of Route 100 and between Interstate 78 and Route 222.

The outage affected the traffic lights at the intersection of Ruppsville and Schantz Roads, which remained without power as of 7:20 a.m. However, lights at the intersection of Grange and Cetronia Roads remain unaffected by the outage.

A PPL truck was seen parked next to damaged power lines across from the NAPA Auto Parts store on Schantz Road just after 7 a.m.

According to PPL's Outage Center website, 709 customers were without power as of 8:45 a.m. The energy company expects power to return by 9 a.m. Sunday.