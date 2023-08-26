HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) recently awarded a $726,000 grant to the city of Bethlehem for violence prevention efforts.

According to a city press release, the money will be put toward implementing "Better Blocks for Bethlehem," a cross-departmental program to promote violence and injury prevention at the neighborhood level. The initiative will be directed by the Bethlehem Health Bureau, the city's press release said.

According to the press release, the project will begin next week by surveying residents from five selected neighborhoods to identify specific violence and safety issues.

Based on that feedback, the Bethlehem Health Bureau will develop "neighborhood improvement plans" and services tailored to each neighborhood's needs. Such plans will incorporate the city's community and economic development, public works, police, fire departments, the press release said.