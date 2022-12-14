EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council formally approved Mayor Sal Panto's 2023 budget Wednesday night.
The roughly $72 million spending plan holds the line on property taxes and keeps the city's millage rate at 24.95 mills. The budget also maintains the current sewage rate.
Previously, the mayor indicated the budget would not increase the city's debt obligations. Further, the mayor said the budget could include a renegotiation of its lease with the Easton Suburban Water Authority or a sale of the city's water system.
Councilman Peter Melan voted against the budget, citing a higher than expected forecast on earned income tax revenues and the budget accounting process itself.
In other news, the legislative body authorized the city's Department of Community and Economic Development to apply for a state COVID-19 Water Supply, Sanitary Sewer and Storm Water grant for $1 million. The authorization includes also a $500,000 match from the city's storm water fund.
Finally, City Council canceled its scheduled Dec. 28 meeting.