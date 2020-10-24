Pennsylvania State Police

Authorities in Lehigh County have arrested a 75-year-old man in connection to a homicide cold case in California.

State Police confirmed an alleged fugitive was taken into custody Saturday afternoon in the Schnecksville section of North Whitehall Township, in the 5200 block of Cobbler Road.

A state police spokesman said the person was arrested on a homicide warrant out of San Diego County.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said 75-year-old John J. Sipos of Shnecksville was taken into custody in Lehigh County Saturday on a murder charge.

A search of Lehigh County property records online lists John J. Sipos as the co-owner of a home in the 5200 block of Cobbler Road in Schnecksville.

According to San Diego County court records, the criminal case against Sipos was just filed just a few days ago, on Oct. 21.

The area where Sipos was arrested is rural.

San Diego County authorities have yet to provide any details into the case against Sipos.

69 News reached out to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, but have yet to hear back.

The arrest warrant for Sipos lists bail at $3 million.

